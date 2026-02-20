Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stake Increased by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 4.2% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $134.89 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.76. The company has a market cap of $321.50 billion, a PE ratio of 214.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded PLTR to Outperform with a $195 target, joining other firms that have turned more bullish after Palantir’s strong Q4 results and AI positioning — this upgrade helped lift investor sentiment. Palantir Stock Price Up After Analyst Upgrade

Mizuho upgraded PLTR to Outperform with a $195 target, joining other firms that have turned more bullish after Palantir’s strong Q4 results and AI positioning — this upgrade helped lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Palantir reported a blockbuster Q4 (revenue +70% y/y, EPS and revenue beats) and raised guidance, which supports expectations for continued commercial and U.S. government demand. That fundamental beat is a primary driver of renewed buying interest. Q4 Earnings: These Buy-Rated Stocks Crushed Expectations

Palantir reported a blockbuster Q4 (revenue +70% y/y, EPS and revenue beats) and raised guidance, which supports expectations for continued commercial and U.S. government demand. That fundamental beat is a primary driver of renewed buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Rackspace announced a strategic partnership to deploy Palantir’s Foundry and AIP in regulated/private-cloud environments, which could speed enterprise AIP adoption and enlarge Palantir’s commercial footprint. Partnerships like this increase channel reach and make deployments easier for enterprise customers. Rackspace and Palantir Partnership

Rackspace announced a strategic partnership to deploy Palantir’s Foundry and AIP in regulated/private-cloud environments, which could speed enterprise AIP adoption and enlarge Palantir’s commercial footprint. Partnerships like this increase channel reach and make deployments easier for enterprise customers. Positive Sentiment: A federal judge temporarily barred former Palantir staffers from soliciting employees for a rival AI startup, reducing near-term talent leakage and protecting Palantir’s competitive edge in specialized engineering talent. US judge blocks ex-Palantir staffers

A federal judge temporarily barred former Palantir staffers from soliciting employees for a rival AI startup, reducing near-term talent leakage and protecting Palantir’s competitive edge in specialized engineering talent. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir moved its headquarters from Denver to Miami — a strategic/operational change that may lower taxes and aid recruiting but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue trends. Investors are treating this as a structural/PR move rather than a revenue catalyst. Palantir HQ move to Miami

Palantir moved its headquarters from Denver to Miami — a strategic/operational change that may lower taxes and aid recruiting but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue trends. Investors are treating this as a structural/PR move rather than a revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: High-profile scrutiny intensified after filings showed CEO Alex Karp logged ~$17.2M in private-jet travel; Michael Burry and other critics highlighted governance/expense concerns, which can weigh on sentiment and invite activist attention despite strong operations. CEO private jet spending

High-profile scrutiny intensified after filings showed CEO Alex Karp logged ~$17.2M in private-jet travel; Michael Burry and other critics highlighted governance/expense concerns, which can weigh on sentiment and invite activist attention despite strong operations. Negative Sentiment: Broader skepticism remains — calls that PLTR may be overvalued or subject to unwind after a big run, plus visible insider selling and activist scrutiny, are ongoing risk factors that could cap upside until valuation concerns fade. MarketWatch: Burry attack and valuation concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,100 shares of company stock worth $10,576,379. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.