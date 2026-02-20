King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,172 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 144,635 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $109.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $289,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,630.50. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,992. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,254 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

