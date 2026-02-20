Bank of America Raises Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $40.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ST has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

ST stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,421.20. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

