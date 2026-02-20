NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,582,000 after purchasing an additional 611,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,429,000 after buying an additional 871,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,346,000 after buying an additional 672,983 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,676,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,585,000 after buying an additional 782,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,534,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,297,000 after acquiring an additional 508,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $183.71 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $190.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.13 and its 200-day moving average is $162.95. The firm has a market cap of $285.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

