iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 228,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,523,000 after purchasing an additional 65,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $71.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

