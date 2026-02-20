NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 346,855 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,855 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SentinelOne worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 8,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 125,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,892,723.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,093,108 shares in the company, valued at $16,494,999.72. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,673. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

