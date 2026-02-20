Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 645 price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 820 to GBX 736 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 763 to GBX 658 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 696 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 664 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 626.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 626.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 33.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 505 and a 52-week high of GBX 700.

In other news, insider Philip Broadley acquired 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 per share, for a total transaction of £33,145.20. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides Marine Builders Risk, marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream operational, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

