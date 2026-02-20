Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CZMWY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CZMWY

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

CZMWY stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $76.28.

(Get Free Report)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Jena, Germany. Founded in 2002 as a spin-off from the Carl Zeiss Group, the business leverages the parent company’s expertise in optics and precision engineering. Over the years, Carl Zeiss Meditec has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions, becoming a recognized provider of innovative surgical and diagnostic solutions for eye care and microsurgery.

The company’s core offerings span two primary divisions: Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.