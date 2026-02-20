NexImmune (OTCMKTS:NEXI) & Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) Head to Head Survey

NexImmune (OTCMKTS:NEXI – Get Free Report) and Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NexImmune and Lunai Bioworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexImmune 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lunai Bioworks 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

NexImmune has a beta of -2289.14, suggesting that its share price is 229,014% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lunai Bioworks has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A N/A N/A Lunai Bioworks N/A -1,243.45% -360.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares NexImmune and Lunai Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.9% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Lunai Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of NexImmune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lunai Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexImmune and Lunai Bioworks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($18.29) 0.00 Lunai Bioworks N/A N/A -$178.01 million ($0.07) -8.25

Lunai Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NexImmune beats Lunai Bioworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company’s product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Lunai Bioworks

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company’s lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, the University of California, Los Angeles, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

