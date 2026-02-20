GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.06 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 71,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 61.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,413.0% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 369,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after buying an additional 361,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 16.9% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 53,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,515. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

NYSE EPAM opened at $138.90 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.78 and a 12-month high of $241.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average is $178.70.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

