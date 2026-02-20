FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 357.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 68.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 258.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $183.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

