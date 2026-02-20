The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $11.00. The European Equity Fund shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 6,665 shares trading hands.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

The European Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 1,462.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 447,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund, Inc (NYSE: EEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the equity securities of issuers located in European countries. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers U.S. and international investors access to a diversified portfolio of publicly traded European companies, spanning a variety of industries and market capitalizations.

The Fund’s investment strategy is built on fundamental, bottom-up research and active portfolio management.

