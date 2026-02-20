Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) versus Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) Head to Head Contrast

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) and Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Profusa and Biosig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Profusa alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% Biosig Technologies N/A N/A -64.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profusa and Biosig Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A N/A -$8.71 million ($167.67) -0.01 Biosig Technologies $40,000.00 9,177.00 -$10.33 million ($1.35) -1.70

Profusa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biosig Technologies. Biosig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profusa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Profusa and Biosig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Biosig Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Profusa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Profusa has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biosig Technologies has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biosig Technologies beats Profusa on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profusa

(Get Free Report)

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

About Biosig Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company’s proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Profusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.