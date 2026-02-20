Dolly Varden Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:DVS) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Dolly Varden Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DVS – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 1,142,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,706,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Up 5.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.32 million and a P/E ratio of -19.96.

Get Dolly Varden Silver alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dolly Varden Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dolly Varden Silver by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dolly Varden Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dolly Varden Silver in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dolly Varden Silver by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 217,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 94,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Dolly Varden Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

Dolly Varden Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, definition and advancement of silver- and gold-bearing projects in northwestern British Columbia. The company targets high-grade epithermal-style silver mineralization commonly associated with significant gold credits and concentrates its exploration activities in the prolific Golden Triangle region, where multiple world-class mineral deposits and active exploration projects are located.

The company’s flagship asset is the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden and Torbrit deposits along with numerous additional exploration targets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolly Varden Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolly Varden Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.