Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,258,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,811,000. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 556.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 541.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 175,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 148,512 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

In related news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,691. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

