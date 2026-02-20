GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the third quarter worth $227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Venture Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,417,000 after buying an additional 13,620,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Venture Global by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 280,060 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Venture Global in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Venture Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Venture Global stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Venture Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VG. Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on Venture Global in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Venture Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $8.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Venture Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $6,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

