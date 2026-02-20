Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.1111.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $58,368,443.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,053,960 shares in the company, valued at $84,634,360.80. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,285.68. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,111 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,670,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,971,000 after buying an additional 382,485 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 1,589,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,294.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,061,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,054,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FULC stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small?molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.