IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Down 18.5% – Time to Sell?

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)'s stock price dropped 18.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $125.3950. Approximately 239,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 549,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 3.10%.The company had revenue of $274.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. IPG Photonics's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $2,672,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,721,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,253,969.08. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $3,057,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,886,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,615,685.45. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 336,232 shares of company stock worth $25,923,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after buying an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

