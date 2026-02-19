Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,030,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 873,753 shares.The stock last traded at $37.7050 and had previously closed at $37.96.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

