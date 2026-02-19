Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $244.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.21. The firm has a market cap of $590.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $246.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

