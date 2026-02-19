Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Itron updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 5.750-6.250 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Itron’s conference call:
- Itron reported a strong quarter with Q4 revenue $572M, record adjusted EBITDA of $99M, non-GAAP EPS of $2.46, and free cash flow of $112M, highlighting improved margins and execution.
- Demand indicators were constructive—Q4 bookings of $737M, total backlog of $4.5B, Outcomes backlog above $1B, and annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $368M (up ~20% Y/Y).
- Itron closed acquisitions of Urbint and Locusview, launching a new Resiliency Solutions segment expected to add ~$65–70M revenue in 2026 with ~70% gross margins, expanding lifecycle offerings but bringing integration and near-term execution considerations.
- 2026 outlook is modest—revenue guidance of $2.35B–$2.45B (midpoint ~1% growth) and non-GAAP EPS of $5.75–$6.25, where acquisitions create an expected ~$0.38 EPS headwind in 2026 and Q1 guidance implies a ~6% revenue decline y/y.
Itron Stock Performance
ITRI opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. Itron has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.
Insider Activity at Itron
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Itron by 343.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Itron by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Itron
Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat, margin expansion and strong cash flow: ITRI reported Q4 non?GAAP EPS $2.46 (vs. $2.19 est.), a big gross?margin improvement and robust free cash flow that management highlighted as a driver of recent performance. ITRI Q4 Deep Dive: Recurring Revenue Acceleration and Segment Expansion Drive Margin Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Baird upgrade on grid?modernization opportunity: Robert W. Baird moved ITRI to a more bullish rating, citing upside from grid modernization and the company’s strategic positioning. Itron upgraded to Buy at Baird on grid modernization opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A and recurring?revenue focus: Management emphasized recent acquisitions (Urbint closed Nov. 2025; Locusview closed Jan. 2026) and a push toward software/subscription revenue that should improve margins and stabilize growth. Itron: Staying Bullish On Q4 Beat And Strategic M&A
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts available for detail: The slide deck and full transcript provide management’s explanations on margins, backlog ($4.5B disclosed) and segment dynamics for investors doing deeper due diligence. Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Press/analyst roundups highlight both opportunity and risk: Multiple outlets summarized results and analyst takes — useful background but not new catalysts by themselves. Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Itron (ITRI) and Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB)
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance came in below consensus: Itron set Q1?2026 non?GAAP EPS $1.20–$1.30 (vs. ~1.36 consensus) and FY?2026 EPS $5.75–$6.25 (slightly below consensus), and revenue guidance below some Street estimates — a caution for near?term growth expectations. Itron Q4 results and guidance (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Notes of caution on bookings and valuation: Some analysts and commentary flagged softer bookings in the quarter and argued valuation/earnings mix may not yet justify a broader upgrade. These points temper enthusiasm. Itron: Despite A Cheap Relative Valuation, Shares Don’t Justify An Upgrade Now
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. Stephens upgraded Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on Itron in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.90.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.
Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Itron
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.