Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Itron updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 5.750-6.250 EPS.

Itron reported a strong quarter with Q4 revenue $572M , record adjusted EBITDA of $99M , non-GAAP EPS of $2.46 , and free cash flow of $112M , highlighting improved margins and execution.

, record adjusted EBITDA of , non-GAAP EPS of , and free cash flow of , highlighting improved margins and execution. Demand indicators were constructive—Q4 bookings of $737M , total backlog of $4.5B , Outcomes backlog above $1B , and annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $368M (up ~20% Y/Y).

, total backlog of , Outcomes backlog above , and annual recurring revenue (ARR) of (up ~20% Y/Y). Itron closed acquisitions of Urbint and Locusview , launching a new Resiliency Solutions segment expected to add ~$65–70M revenue in 2026 with ~70% gross margins, expanding lifecycle offerings but bringing integration and near-term execution considerations.

and , launching a new Resiliency Solutions segment expected to add ~$65–70M revenue in 2026 with ~70% gross margins, expanding lifecycle offerings but bringing integration and near-term execution considerations. 2026 outlook is modest—revenue guidance of $2.35B–$2.45B (midpoint ~1% growth) and non-GAAP EPS of $5.75–$6.25, where acquisitions create an expected ~$0.38 EPS headwind in 2026 and Q1 guidance implies a ~6% revenue decline y/y.

ITRI opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. Itron has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $33,102.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,878.74. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $51,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,252.68. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,113 shares of company stock valued at $301,678. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Itron by 343.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Itron by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. Stephens upgraded Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on Itron in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.90.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

