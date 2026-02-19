Sidoti Has Pessimistic Outlook of Pitney Bowes Q2 Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Sidoti lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 18th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the technology company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE PBI opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and company FY guidance — Pitney Bowes reported $0.45 EPS vs. the $0.38 consensus and issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.40–$1.60, which investors took as constructive for near?term earnings power. Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 EPS beat and company FY guidance — Pitney Bowes reported $0.45 EPS vs. the $0.38 consensus and issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.40–$1.60, which investors took as constructive for near?term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Company announced a $0.09 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend Feb 27), supporting income?oriented investors and boosting yield to about 3.2%.

Dividend declared — Company announced a $0.09 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend Feb 27), supporting income?oriented investors and boosting yield to about 3.2%. Positive Sentiment: Buy-side/coverage support — Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating with a $13 price target, providing a bullish counterpoint to recent negative notes. Citizens JMP Coverage

Buy-side/coverage support — Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating with a $13 price target, providing a bullish counterpoint to recent negative notes. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying highlighted — Recent insider purchases were reported, which can be read as management confidence in the business. Quiver Quantitative

Insider buying highlighted — Recent insider purchases were reported, which can be read as management confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti issue of mixed estimate changes — Sidoti moved multiple quarterly estimates: they raised FY2026 (to $1.40) and lifted certain quarter targets (notably Q4 2026/Q4 2027) but trimmed several 2026–2027 quarterly EPS forecasts — a mixed signal for timing of earnings recovery.

Sidoti issue of mixed estimate changes — Sidoti moved multiple quarterly estimates: they raised FY2026 (to $1.40) and lifted certain quarter targets (notably Q4 2026/Q4 2027) but trimmed several 2026–2027 quarterly EPS forecasts — a mixed signal for timing of earnings recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Banking leadership hire — Pitney Bowes named Steve Fischer president of The Pitney Bowes Bank, a personnel move that may support its financial?services growth strategy. Bank Appointment

Banking leadership hire — Pitney Bowes named Steve Fischer president of The Pitney Bowes Bank, a personnel move that may support its financial?services growth strategy. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America initiates with “underperform” ($9 PT) — A high?profile initiation at underperform and a sub?current price target injects downside pressure and gives short?term sellers another rationale. BoA Initiates Coverage

Bank of America initiates with “underperform” ($9 PT) — A high?profile initiation at underperform and a sub?current price target injects downside pressure and gives short?term sellers another rationale. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and profitability concerns — Q4 revenue slipped ~7.5% YoY and certain operating metrics (operating profit, net income) showed notable weakness despite the EPS beat, leaving execution and margin recovery as key near?term risks. Financial Detail

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

