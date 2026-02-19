Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 2,461 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,746,335.16. The trade was a 16.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.18, for a total value of $402,044.22.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Javier Olivan sold 172 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.18, for a total value of $109,938.96.
- On Monday, February 9th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.19, for a total transaction of $342,869.23.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.60, for a total transaction of $369,448.20.
- On Monday, January 26th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.00, for a total transaction of $343,805.00.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.35, for a total transaction of $314,516.95.
- On Monday, January 12th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.00, for a total transaction of $337,601.00.
- On Monday, January 5th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.41, for a total value of $336,261.97.
- On Monday, December 29th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.14, for a total value of $340,258.38.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.11, for a total value of $341,793.87.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
NASDAQ:META opened at $643.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.
More Meta Platforms News
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Huge multiyear Nvidia chip deal — Meta agreed to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs and adopt NVIDIA CPUs, networking and rack?scale designs, securing multi?year supply for its AI data centers and supporting future AI products. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal
- Positive Sentiment: Deepened codesign alliance and roadmap — coverage describes a multigenerational pact (Rubin/Vera architectures, confidential computing) that strengthens Meta’s AI roadmap and makes future features (e.g., WhatsApp AI agents) more viable. This is a primary driver of today’s upside. NVIDIA and Meta Deepen Their AI Alliance—and the Spending Numbers Are Enormous
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional/hedge?fund positioning — recent 13F/press reports show large investors (reports citing David Tepper, others) adding to Meta on the AI thesis, providing conviction behind the rally. David Tepper goes big on Micron, Meta and Alphabet
- Neutral Sentiment: Product/XR ecosystem noise — reports that Meta may launch a smartwatch in 2026 and third?party “Made for Meta” partners (e.g., Virtuix) expand the ecosystem; these are strategically relevant but likely limited near?term revenue impact. Meta reboots smartwatch plan, aims debut in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior executives — filings show CFO Susan Li and COO Javier Olivan sold shares recently (material dollar amounts), which can create short?term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity actions. Li SEC filing Olivan SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Legal & regulatory overhang — CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying in a landmark youth?addiction trial and Spain/other jurisdictions are probing AI?generated child sexual abuse content; outcomes could affect engagement, ad targeting or lead to fines/constraints. Zuckerberg faces questioning at youth addiction trial
- Negative Sentiment: Massive CapEx and margin risk — coverage highlights Meta’s elevated 2026 capex plans (reports cite ~$115–$135B), which could pressure margins and returns if AI monetization is slower than expected. Marketbeat: NVIDIA and Meta Deepen Their AI Alliance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $132,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,841,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,806,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,734,628,000 after buying an additional 878,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,558,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,112,735,000 after buying an additional 310,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,553,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,788,429,000 after buying an additional 823,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.29.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
