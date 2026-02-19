Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $365.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.60%.Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Hillman Solutions’ conference call:

Hillman delivered a record 2025 with net sales up 5.4% to $1.552B and adjusted EBITDA up 13.9% to $275.3M , driven by price, the Intex DIY acquisition, and new business wins.

and , driven by price, the Intex DIY acquisition, and new business wins. 2026 guidance calls for net sales $1.6–$1.7B (mid $1.65B, +6.3%) , adjusted EBITDA $275–$285M (mid +1.7%), and FCF $100–$120M , signaling top-line growth but only modest EBITDA expansion.

, (mid +1.7%), and , signaling top-line growth but only modest EBITDA expansion. Management warned 2025 benefited from timing (price increases and pre-tariff lower-cost inventory) and expects tariffs to be fully realized in Q1 2026, with adjusted gross margin normalizing to about 46%–47% .

. Robotics & Digital Solutions is recovering — Hillman has nearly 3,500 MiniKey 3.5 machines deployed, completed major customer rollouts in 2025, and expects continued rollout and growth through 2026.

deployed, completed major customer rollouts in 2025, and expects continued rollout and growth through 2026. Financial flexibility remains intact — net debt improved to 2.4x LTM adjusted EBITDA, liquidity ~$306M, plan to repurchase shares opportunistically, and a healthy M&A pipeline with an expectation of 1–2 bolt?on deals in 2026.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 71,052.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,854,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,999,000 after buying an additional 10,839,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,788,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,114,000 after acquiring an additional 310,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 60,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,763,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 407,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

