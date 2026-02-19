Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. $SFBC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.94% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 499.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 52,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sound Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sound Financial Bancorp Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of Sound Community Bank, a community?oriented financial institution headquartered in University Place, Washington. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a broad array of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout the Puget Sound region. Emphasizing relationship banking, Sound Financial Bancorp seeks to support local economic development by offering personalized service and community engagement.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a full spectrum of lending solutions.

