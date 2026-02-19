Hunting (LON:HTG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 514 and last traded at GBX 501.41, with a volume of 791483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hunting to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 465 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Hunting from GBX 440 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 510.

Get Hunting alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hunting

Hunting Price Performance

Insider Activity at Hunting

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 417.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £775.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other news, insider Stuart Brightman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 388 per share, with a total value of £77,600. Also, insider Margaret Amos bought 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 387 per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.32. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.