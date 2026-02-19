Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading Down 32.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) fell 32.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 294. 4,325,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 1,751,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Key Stories Impacting Pinewood Technologies Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including Brian Small, Jemima Bird, Dietmar Exler and Oliver Mann) bought shares around GBX 295–296 on Feb 16–17, signalling management confidence and creating a potential support level after the takeover collapse. Read More.

Non‑executive director Brian Small purchased 6,600 shares at an average of GBX 296 (£19.5k), a public move that helped stabilise the stock intraday.

Oliver Mann disclosed a purchase of 25,045 shares, reinforcing the insider‑buying narrative.

Dietmar Exler (and other directors/officers) also added stock (2,500 shares reported for Exler), adding to the visible insider accumulation.

Broker notes and market commentary are circulating (some include Pinewood in broker tips), which can influence short‑term flows but so far show mixed views post‑bid.

Apax Partners withdrew its ~£575m takeover offer, removing a significant takeover premium and triggering the sharp mid‑week sell‑off that drove the stock well below prior levels.

Market commentary links the aborted deal to wider AI‑related re‑rating concerns; investor fear around sector valuations amplified selling pressure and exacerbated the decline.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £360.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 414.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider Dietmar Exler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £7,375. Also, insider William Berman bought 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 per share, with a total value of £49,697.97. Insiders purchased a total of 64,957 shares of company stock worth $20,349,448 in the last ninety days. 47.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

