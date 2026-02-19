Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Holdings Decreased by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,292 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for 7.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $28,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:BRX opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.