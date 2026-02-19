Erik Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Stock

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) Director Erik Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 690,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,652,616.82. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 3.8%
NASDAQ:CALY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,504. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.96.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.
About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years. CALY was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
