One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (OOQB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0152 per share on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.
One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF Stock Down 1.5%
OOQB opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $632,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $19.15.
About One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF
