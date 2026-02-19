One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (OOQB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0152 per share on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF Stock Down 1.5%

OOQB opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $632,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Get One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF alerts:

About One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The One Nasdaq-100 and Bitcoin ETF 1Shs (OOQB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation through leveraged exposure to NASDAQ-100 companies and Bitcoin. The fund uses futures contracts to leverage 100% exposure to each asset class. OOQB was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.