Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 12.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shot up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.85 and last traded at GBX 9.58. 32,744,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 10,871,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Separately, Panmure Gordon lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

