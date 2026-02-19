Fearnley Fonds Upgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to Strong-Buy

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.70 to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $9.70 target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

ZIM stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,887,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $3,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

