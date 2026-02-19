Fearnley Fonds Upgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to Strong-Buy

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.70 to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $9.70 target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.13.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,887,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth $3,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Hapag?Lloyd agreed to an all?cash acquisition of ZIM at roughly $35/share (?$4.2B), a ~58% premium to pre?announcement levels — a clear, immediate cash exit for shareholders. Hapag-Lloyd Agrees $4.2 Billion Zim Deal at 58% Premium
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares surged to multi?year highs on heavy volume as investors priced the takeover premium and rotated from operating exposure into a near?certain cash outcome. ZIM (ZIM) Surges 25.5%
- Positive Sentiment: The companies designed a spin?off (“New ZIM”) to be sold to Israeli PE (FIMI) that will hold 16 domestic vessels — a step intended to satisfy Israel’s Golden Share / national?security concerns and lower the regulatory veto risk. Shipping Shock: ZIM Shareholders Secure Massive Cash Exit
- Neutral Sentiment: Merger?arbitrage opportunity: the stock still trades below the $35 offer (creating a spread) — that gap compensates investors for time and closing risk but presents a possible carry trade for patient arbitrageurs. Shipping Shock: ZIM Shareholders Secure Massive Cash Exit
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory, political and timing risk remain: the deal must clear Israeli national?security review (and other approvals) and is not expected to close until late 2026 — the market is discounting that execution risk. Hapag-Lloyd acquires ZIM for $4bn
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying business risks remain (cyclical freight markets and recent earnings misses); the buyer is pricing strategic asset value and a strong balance sheet rather than near?term revenue growth, so operational shocks could still sway outcomes. ZIM Integrated Shipping Gets A Huge Buyout Offer
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.
Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.
