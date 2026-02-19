Piedmont Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,543 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Piedmont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up about 12.2% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $23,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 18,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.