SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.42 Million Investment in AAON, Inc. $AAON

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,669,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AAON news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $321,300.19. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,299.08. This trade represents a 37.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $102.28 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

