Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF $VGUS Position Increased by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report) by 475.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $846,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,714,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGUS opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Short Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VGUS was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

