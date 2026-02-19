Synergy Investment Management LLC Sells 432,423 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Synergy Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,423 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.