Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

About Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company (NYSE: EIC) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily invests in the equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Launched in 2019 and domiciled in Maryland, the company seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by focusing on structured credit opportunities. Eagle Point Income maintains a diversified portfolio of CLO equity positions, targeting both seasoned and newly issued transactions across multiple risk profiles.

The company’s investment strategy centers on identifying mispriced or underfollowed CLO tranches, where it believes its team’s deep industry expertise can add value.

