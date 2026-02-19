Safehold Inc. $SAFE Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,226 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 1.75% of Safehold worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Safehold by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Safehold by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.86. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 34.97.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $97.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

