Presima Securities ULC Sells 82,298 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Presima Securities ULC lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,298 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up approximately 6.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.34% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $22,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $272,085,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,778 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,081,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after buying an additional 1,006,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,337,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,291,000 after buying an additional 736,477 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

FR opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $60.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $188.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 9.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Insider Activity at First Industrial Realty Trust

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $39,691.60. Following the transaction, the executive owned 3,770 shares in the company, valued at $220,054.90. This represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, iA Financial set a $67.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

