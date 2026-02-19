37,100 Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 496.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,606.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $42,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $129.17 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

