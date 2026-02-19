Synovus Financial Corp Has $23.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,333 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $82.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

