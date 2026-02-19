Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,584 shares during the period. Humana comprises 3.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,048,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 47.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 19,300.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $285.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.48.

Shares of HUM opened at $187.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.61. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.61 and a 52 week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

