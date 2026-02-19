Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.30 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 6.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 15,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $333.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

