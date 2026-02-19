First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in MKS Inc. $MKSI

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in MKS in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS by 74.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of MKS in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS alerts:

MKS Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of MKS stock opened at $250.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average of $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.95. MKS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $269.91.

MKS Increases Dividend

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on MKS from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MKS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $47,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,514.03. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about MKS

Here are the key news stories impacting MKS this week:

MKS Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high?technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.