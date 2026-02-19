First National Bank of Omaha Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AUB. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.50 to $47.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.9%

AUB stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $391.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

