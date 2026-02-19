AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,662.79. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $234.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $239.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.