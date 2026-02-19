Head-To-Head Survey: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) versus Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Enova International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enova International 0 0 5 1 3.17

Enova International has a consensus price target of $188.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.19%. Given Enova International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enova International is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $9.69 million 5.23 $5.59 million $0.46 9.63 Enova International $3.15 billion 1.33 $308.39 million $11.58 12.87

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Enova International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enova International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Enova International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Enova International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 58.67% 12.22% 8.10% Enova International 9.78% 25.31% 5.41%

Summary

Enova International beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Its loans are secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

