Rajeev Ravindran Sells 14,367 Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 14,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $3,041,924.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,759.36. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryder System Stock Up 3.1%

R traded up $6.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.91. 483,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,482. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.54 and a 12-month high of $230.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Ryder System by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Read Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.