Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington Sells 4,784 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $949,002.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.79. 50,891,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,075,301. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

