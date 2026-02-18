Ternium (NYSE:TX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Ternium’s conference call:

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium’s cost and efficiency program delivered $250 million in savings in 2025 versus 2024, helping sustain a 10% EBITDA margin ; management expects sequentially higher adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2026 driven by margin and shipment improvements.

Ternium’s cost and efficiency program delivered in savings in 2025 versus 2024, helping sustain a ; management expects sequentially higher adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2026 driven by margin and shipment improvements. The company reported fatal accidents at Ternium Mexico and Ternium Brazil (and at Usiminas) in 2025, calling these outcomes unacceptable and prompting a ramp?up of safety and critical?risk preventive actions.

The company reported fatal accidents at Ternium Mexico and Ternium Brazil (and at Usiminas) in 2025, calling these outcomes unacceptable and prompting a ramp?up of safety and critical?risk preventive actions. Downstream expansion at Pesquería (cold rolling, galvanizing, pickling, finishing) is operational and the upstream slab plant remains on track for year?end start; Ternium secured a $1.25 billion green loan to support the project.

Downstream expansion at (cold rolling, galvanizing, pickling, finishing) is operational and the upstream slab plant remains on track for year?end start; Ternium secured a green loan to support the project. New trade measures—U.S. actions, Mexico’s higher tariffs and Brazil’s anti?dumping/tariff moves—are reshaping regional steel markets and may support local producers, but timing and the ultimate impact (including USMCA outcomes) remain uncertain.

New trade measures—U.S. actions, Mexico’s higher tariffs and Brazil’s anti?dumping/tariff moves—are reshaping regional steel markets and may support local producers, but timing and the ultimate impact (including USMCA outcomes) remain uncertain. Financially, 2025 generated $2.3 billion cash from operations, the board proposed a $2.7 per ADS annual dividend (yield >6%), and management forecasts CapEx ? $2 billion in 2026 (declining to ~$1.2B in 2027 and ~$800M in 2028), which is expected to move the company from net cash to modest net debt in 2026.

Ternium Price Performance

TX stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,626. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ternium has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ternium by 142.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ternium from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TX

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot?rolled and cold?rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.